Officer on trial for aggravated assault says he made a 'mistake' during violent takedown

The Calgary police officer on trial for aggravated assault said he made a "mistake" when he slammed a handcuffed man on the ground head first, causing him to suffer a fractured skull and a brain injury.

Const. Trevor Lindsay testified in his own defence on Friday, five days into his trial.

Lindsay was caught on video in May 2015 punching Daniel Haworth, who had been arrested for stealing sentimental coins from his ex-girlfriend. He punched the man four times before throwing him onto the pavement.

The two men, along with Lindsay's partner, were in the parking lot of the arrest processing unit (APU) when the officer says he became "terrified" of Haworth.

Haworth was pushed up against the police car when he began twisting toward the officer and refusing to comply with instructions.

"I had little doubt in my mind he was going to try to attack me or at a minimum seeing what he could get away with," said Lindsay, who said he then punched Haworth, causing him to bleed.

In the moments after and with the knowledge Haworth had used heroin, Lindsay said he felt fear "that this male is now spitting blood and one of us could get a contagious disease that we would have to live with for the rest of our life."

This graphic security footage shows what appears to be a Calgary police officer punching a man repeatedly before throwing him on the ground. 0:42

Video shows three more "full force, quick, rapid, forceful" punches that caused Haworth's head to slam into the police cruiser. Then, Lindsay said, he tried to do a "grounding sequence," which should have involved a controlled takedown.

"I grabbed the handcuff chain and I grabbed what I believed was the rear collar of his hoodie to use the initial force to pull him off balance and then control him to the ground," Lindsay said.

"I didn't have a clear grip on the collar of his hoodie ... I realized my mistake in that moment."

Lindsay said he tried to break Haworth's fall.

"I gave it my best effort. It all happened so quickly … I didn't have time to break the fall as I had hoped."

Daniel Haworth suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed after his arrest by Const. Trevor Lindsay, who is now on trial for aggravated assault. (Court exhibit)

Afterward, realizing Haworth was unconscious, Lindsay then called for paramedics.

"He's going to need EMS in a bad way," the officer said over his radio.

Lindsay told defence lawyer Don MacLeod he did not intend any harm to Haworth and never meant to slam him into the pavement.

Under cross-examination by prosecutor John Baharustani, Lindsay agreed that Haworth never threatened him. Baharustani's questioning will continue on Tuesday.

The Crown's use-of-force expert said, in his opinion, Lindsay used excessive force during Haworth's arrest.

MacLeod will call his own use-of-force expert next week.

Haworth was never the same after he suffered the brain injury, according to his brother, who testified earlier in the trial.

He died several months later of a drug overdose.