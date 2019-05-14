Expert suggests excessive force used by Calgary cop on trial for aggravated assault

Punching a handcuffed man four times and throwing him head first onto the pavement was not a justified use of force, according to a police expert who offered his opinion at Calgary Const. Trevor Lindsay's aggravated assault trial.

Staff. Sgt. Mark Richardson, a use of force and police training expert, testified Thursday, pointing out areas of concern during Lindsay's interactions with Daniel Haworth in May 2015.

Lindsay arrested Haworth, suspecting him of stealing collectable coins from his ex-girlfriend.

Haworth suffered a fractured skull and a brain bleed as a result of the arrest and has since died of a drug overdose.

"I did form a few questions about the use of force the officer himself did use," said Richardson while under questioning from prosecutor John Baharustani. "There are better ways of dealing with that subject."

The two had a lengthy interaction in Lindsay's police cruiser before the officer brought Haworth to the arrest processing unit (APU) where the violent arrest took place.

Baharustani asked if, after viewing the video, Richardson could justify the force used by Lindsay.

"In my opinion, I would say no," said the witness.

This graphic security footage shows what appears to be a Calgary police officer punching a man repeatedly before throwing him on the ground. 0:42

Richardson called into question several things Linsday did during his dealings with Haworth.

At one point, while sitting in the cruiser, Lindsay hit Haworth in the face with his notepad.

"My first impression is, 'Why?'" said Richardson. "[That's] not a police tactic."

Then, Lindsay grabs Haworth by the shirt collar. "It's ineffective," said Richardson, who went on to suggest Lindsay was "argumentative" with Haworth.

Baharustani then moved Richardson through his analysis of the parking lot altercation.

Daniel Haworth suffered a fractured skull and brain bleed after his arrest by Const. Trevor Lindsay, who is now on trial for aggravated assault. (Court exhibit)

Richardson testified that officers who don't have control of their emotions, particularly anger, can be reckless.

"One punch is always the best option," said Richardson. "If we just use plain and simple anger as an emotion … we tend to not use one strike; We use two, three, four."

After four punches, Lindsay can then be seen on the video throwing Haworth on the pavement while handcuffed.

Richardson said doing a takedown on someone who is handcuffed has the potential to cause serious injury and should ideally involve two officers. If only one is available, it should be done in a way that guides the subject to the ground in an effort to prevent injury.

Lindsay to testify

Defence has suggested that once in the parking lot, while pressed up against the car, Haworth tried to spit blood at Lindsay — which is considered a serious assault.

In his cross-examinations of various witnesses, defence lawyer Don MacLeod has suggested this justified the punches and subsequent takedown.

Richardson agreed with MacLeod that the video is limited in its helpfulness because it's shot from a distance and does not include audio. Lindsay would have had a perspective that the video could not supply.

"Watching a video, you would never perceive it the same way as an officer," suggested MacLeod. Richardson agreed.

The Crown has now closed its case.

Lindsay will testify in his own defence on Friday.