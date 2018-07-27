2 arrested after officer-involved shooting on Macleod Trail near Heritage Drive S.E.

Two people are in custody — one of them in hospital — following an officer-involved shooting in Calgary on Friday.

The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) has been called to investigate.

Police say a suspected stolen Ford F150 was seen driving south on Edmonton Trail N.W. about 4 p.m. and the HAWCS helicopter was called in to monitor it.

The truck drove in oncoming lanes and on sidewalks, eventually entering the parking lot at Chinook Centre where it again drove toward oncoming traffic before continuing south on Macleod Trail.

Police made the decision about 5 p.m. that the truck posed enough of a danger that it had to be stopped.

A tactical unit rammed the truck at Macleod Trail and Heritage Drive S.E. and a tactical officer fired their weapon shortly after.

A suspected stolen truck can be seen behind police tape following an officer-involved shooting in southeast Calgary. Two people were arrested. (Elissa Carpenter/CBC)

Two people in the truck were taken into custody and one was transported to hospital with minor injuries, which police say were unrelated to the shooting.

No other injuries were reported.

The officer has been placed on a 30-day administrative leave, which is Calgary police policy.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.