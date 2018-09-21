Skip to Main Content
Shooting in Calgary sends 1 to hospital
New

Shooting in Calgary sends 1 to hospital

Police were called to the 1300 block of 13th Avenue S.W. just after midnight where they say someone was shot.

Police were called to the 1300 block of 13th Avenue S.W. just after midnight

CBC News ·
One person is in hospital after an early morning shooting, police say. (David Bell/CBC)

Police were called to the 1300 block of 13th Avenue S.W. just after midnight where they say someone was shot. 

The person was transported to hospital in serious condition — but their injuries are considered non-life-threatening. 

Police don't have many details on whether the shooting was random or targeted, and they also don't have details on the victim's age or gender.

The General Investigative Unit continues to investigate the shooting and at this time police don't have any suspects in the case. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us