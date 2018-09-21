Shooting in Calgary sends 1 to hospital

Police were called to the 1300 block of 13th Avenue S.W. just after midnight where they say someone was shot.

The person was transported to hospital in serious condition — but their injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Police don't have many details on whether the shooting was random or targeted, and they also don't have details on the victim's age or gender.

The General Investigative Unit continues to investigate the shooting and at this time police don't have any suspects in the case.