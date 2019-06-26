Calgary police officer shoots and critically injures woman
Woman rushed to hospital in critical condition, officer received medical attention at scene for minor injuries
Calgary police say an officer shot and critically injured a woman in southeast Calgary on Wednesday morning.
According to a news release, police were called at approximately 6 a.m. for reports of a "suspicious person" wandering in and out of several backyards in the area of 19th Avenue and 35th Street S.E.
"The officer encountered an individual, a confrontation occurred at which time one individual was shot by police and transported to hospital in critical condition," reads the news release.
EMS said the woman was in life-threatening condition when transported to Foothills hospital and that the officer was treated on scene for minor injuries.
The Alberta Serious Incident Response Team (ASIRT) is investigating the shooting. Calgary police said no further details will be released.
