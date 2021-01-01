Grieving for two: Widow of slain Calgary police officer pregnant with couple's first child 

The Calgary police officer killed in the line of duty leaves behind his wife Chelsea, who is pregnant with the couple's first child.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett died during a traffic stop when two men, already known to police -- with one of them wanted on assault warrants -- allegedly took off in their SUV, striking and dragging the officer.

Harnett was more than a driven, beloved colleague with a large policing family, he left behind grieving parents, brothers and his partner, Chelsea who is several months pregnant.

A police liaison has been working with Harnett's wife and other family members said they continue to be "overwhelmed" with grief. When the family is ready, CPS will share a statement from them. In the meantime, they've asked for privacy.

A day after police Chief Mark Neufeld fought back tears at a press conference he described as one he'd had nightmares about, Calgary's top cop thanked the public for the "outpouring of community support."

Neufeld, who met and spent time with Harnett early in his tenure as Calgary chief, described the sergeant as "one of the best" who was "committed to a life of service."

Blue ribbons dot mailboxes, lamps and trees on residential streets throughout Calgary and beyond while many porches glow blue for the fallen officer. (Twitter: @erin-fyfe/@boomers)

By all accounts, Harnett was a consummate police officer. He'd been decorated with two Chief's Awards for lifesaving over his 12-year career with CPS and before that, he was a military police officer.

"It means the world to our officers to see these displays while they continue in their duties during this difficult time," said Neufeld.

Police agencies from all over the country and beyond also sent condolences to Harnett's family and CPS over social media.

Jason Harnett, left, said his brother Andrew always wanted to be a police officer. (Submitted by Jason Harnett)

In Toronto, a poignant photo of Const. Matthew Saade saluting the flags at half mast was tweeted by his division.

Saade had lived and worked in Calgary as Harnett's policing partner for six years.

Harnett's older brother Jason said his younger sibling loved policing.

"He didn't need to be out on Christmas Day. He didn't need to be out on New Year's Eve. He just loved doing it."

Police Constable Matthew Saade of 51 Division saluting the flag at half mast in honour of Sergeant Andrew Harnett, his former partner of six years when he worked in Calgary.

An email address has been established for those wishing to send messages of condolence to Sgt. Harnett's family –condolences@calgarypolice.ca.

The two teens accused of murdering Harnett were identified as suspects early in the investigation, in a large part, because of Harnett's "exceptional police work," said the chief.

The pair will appear in court Monday morning. Lawyers for both have indicated they plan to seek their clients' release.