SUV passenger guilty of manslaughter in death of Calgary officer handed 5 years in prison

The Calgary man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in the death of a Sgt. Andrew Harnett has been sentenced to five years in prison.

With credit for the time he's already spent in custody, Amir Abdulrahman has a further three years and five months left to serve.

Abdulrahman, 20, was the passenger in an SUV that took off during a traffic stop on New Year's Eve 2020, dragging the officer 400 metres before he was thrown into the path of an oncoming car.

Originally charged with first-degree murder, Abdulrahman pleaded guilty to manslaughter before Court of Queen's Bench Justice Robert Hall in December.

In sentencing Abdulrahman, Hall said the courts must send "a message that those who are stopped by police must not chose flight."

"Sgt. Harnett's senseless death caused devastation not only to his family and colleagues but to the city as a whole that mourned the loss of an exemplary officer," said Hall in delivering Abdulrahman's sentence Friday.

Sgt. Andrew Harnett's colleague, Const. Deroches's body-worn camera shows Amir Abdulrahman in the passenger seat of the SUV as officers were telling him he was under arrest on outstanding warrants just moments before the vehicle took off. (Court exhibit)

Hall said the sentence would have been six years but gave a one-year deduction because of mitigating factors of the guilty plea, Abdulrahman's young age and his expression of remorse.

Hall also ruled that Abdulrahman was a "minor participant" in fleeing, was "at no time the direct operator" of the SUV and found his "movements were reactionary."

Prosecutor Mike Ewenson proposed an eight- to nine-year sentence, while defence lawyer Balfour Der argued his client should be handed a two-year jail term plus two years' probation.

The man police allege was driving at the time of Harnett's death is set to go on trial on a charge of first-degree murder on Monday. He was 17 years old at the time and cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Widow, mother, brother expected at sentencing

Harnett's widow and his Ontario-based mother and brother are expected to be in court for the sentencing.

In December, the three delivered powerful victim impact statements; Harnett's mother and brother both urged Abdulrahman to make better choices and to change his life.

Chelsea Goedhart, delivered a powerful victim impact statement that described living with "soul-crushing grief" as she experienced her pregnancy and parenthood without her partner.

When offered the chance to speak, Abdulrahman gave a tearful apology to his victim's family and said: "I promise I will change my ways."

The traffic stop

On Dec. 31, 2020, Abdulrahman and his friend were on their way to a party when they were pulled over by Harnett because the vehicle's lights weren't on.

The driver pulled into a Petro-Canada gas station on Falconridge in the northeast part of the city.

In the course of his brief investigation, Harnett learned the teen had only a learner's licence and that there were warrants out for Abdulrahman's arrest.

By that point, two fellow officers had arrived on scene and made a plan so Harnett was to serve the traffic tickets on the driver while another officer arrested Abdulrahman.

But as the other officer approached Abdulrahman, and with Harnett standing at the driver's window, the vehicle took off.

Abdulrahman grabbed the wheel

Harnett clung to the fleeing SUV. The vehicle sped away but quickly got stuck on a snowy berm in the parking lot. Abdulrahman reached over and grabbed the steering wheel. The SUV took off once again.

As they continued to flee, Abdulrahman once again took the wheel as the driver pushed his door open with his feet and hands in what was described in court as "a clear effort to dislodge Sgt. Harnett onto the roadway."

Moments later, Harnett lost his grip, fell from the side of the vehicle and rolled into the path of an oncoming car.

Harnett's colleagues arrived quickly and tried to save him but his injuries were too severe. They also tried to comfort the driver of the car that struck Harnett.