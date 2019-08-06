Skip to Main Content
Calgary police search for B.C. woman facing drug, theft, fraud warrants
Calgary police are hoping someone in the city has seen a B.C. woman, who is facing a dozen warrants related to drugs, theft and the fraudulent use of a credit card.

Jennilee Eliza Anne Weiler, 30, could be travelling with a small child

Jennilee Eliza Anne Weiler, 30, of B.C. is believed to be in the Calgary area, possibly travelling with a small child. (Calgary police)

Jennilee Eliza Anne Weiler, 30, could be travelling with a small child, police say.

She's facing 12 warrants including stolen property possession, theft, theft of a vehicle, break and enter, fraudulent credit card possession and breach of recognizance, among others.

Weiler is described as five-feet-two-inches tall and about 130 pounds with brown eyes and hair that is red and black.

Anyone who sees her is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.

