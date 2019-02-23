Calgary police say missing mother and child have been found safe

Calgary police say they've found a missing 17-year-old mother and her infant child.

Police sent out a tweet confirming the pair had been located around 8:45 p.m. Saturday, and thanked the community and the media for helping.

Police had said earlier the situation was urgent, but did not meet the threshold of an Amber Alert, and were simply hoping to confirm the pair's well-being.

To meet the criteria for an Amber Alert:

A child must be under 18.

There must be confirmation the child has been abducted.

Police must have information to make a search for the child possible.

Police must believe the child is in imminent danger.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234, Regina police at 306-777-6500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.