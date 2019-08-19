Calgary police release images of suspects in Pride and trans crosswalks vandalism

Calgary police are asking for help in identifying two people caught on camera in separate incidents, vandalizing the Pride and trans crosswalks on Stephen Avenue.

On Aug. 14, footage shows a man in construction clothes and a hard hat setting up traffic cones and a sign on the roadway before spray painting "Lust" on the pride crosswalk and "Lost" on the trans crosswalk.

The incident took place around 4:15 a.m.

"At one point, the suspect interacted with a motorist who attempted to turn onto Eighth Avenue from Centre Street but was stopped by the individual," reads a news release.

"Several local taxis and a jogger were also seen in the area and may have information that could assist the investigation."

Calgary police released footage of a suspect vandalizing the Pride crosswalk. 3:06

Police said the vandalism was "clearly intended to target the large Gender and Sexually Diverse community and send a wide-reaching message."

Second incident

The second incident, which police believe is unrelated to the first, took place at 8:20 a.m. on Sunday, Aug. 18.

Photos released by police show a man with a long white beard, baseball cap and sunglasses walking to the Pride crosswalk and bending over to scrawl "shoot a faggit" on the flag.

"These acts of vandalism are committed by cowards who do not have the courage to stand behind their words," said Acting Sgt. Craig Collins from the hate crimes unit in the news release.

"I challenge them to come forward and take responsibility for their actions."

When asked at a Monday news conference whether more surveillance or patrols would be used, Collins said there are already plenty of measures in place.

"That crosswalk is extensively monitored by a whole host of cameras, both publicly owned and privately owned," he said,

Collins noted he still hasn't gone through all the available footage police gathered.

"If you're thinking of attending that crosswalk to place your mark, smile for the camera because we're going to catch you there."

Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or report anonymously through Crime Stoppers.