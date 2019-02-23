Calgary police on urgent search to find missing mother and baby

Calgary police say they're urgently trying to track down a 17-year-old mother and her infant child.

Police say Sierra Marthaller was last seen in Calgary on Wednesday, with her baby Alexis Lewis.

It's believed the mother and child have left Calgary and are in Regina.

Police said at this point the situation does not meet the threshold of an Amber Alert, but they are hoping to confirm the pair's well-being.

To meet the criteria for an Amber Alert:

A child must be under 18.

There must be confirmation the child has been abducted.

Police must have information to make a search for the child possible.

Police must believe the child is in imminent danger.

Marthaller has three facial piercings, two above her top lip and one below her bottom lip.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Calgary police at 403-266-1234, Regina police at 306-777-6500, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.