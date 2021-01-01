Calgary police officer struck and killed in New Year's Eve traffic stop

A Calgary police officer has died after being struck by the vehicle of a driver trying to flee a traffic stop on New Year's Eve.

The Calgary Police Service said the incident occurred around 10:50 p.m. Thursday in the area of Falconridge Boulevard and Falconridge Drive N.E.

"During the traffic stop, the vehicle fled, striking the officer in the process," police said in a statement.

Nearby officers rushed to the struck officer's aid as quickly as possible, and were joined by paramedics.

"Despite desperate attempts by his colleagues, and members of EMS, he died as a result of his injuries" in hospital around midnight, the statement said.

The search for the driver of the vehicle continues.

Calgary police are not identifying the officer "to ensure all of the officer's family have been properly notified and cared for," the statement said.

