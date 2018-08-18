Calgary police officer seriously injured when hit by suspected stolen truck

A Calgary police officer is in hospital in serious but stable condition after being hit by a suspected stolen truck early Saturday morning in the neighbourhood of Legacy.

The officer was investigating a suspicious person call in the 200 block of Legacy Boulevard S.E., in the city's south end, around 3 a.m. when he approached a suspicious vehicle.

Police say the vehicle then took off, striking the officer.

The officer was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Police are looking for a 2017 white Ford F150 with a large, black aftermarket bumper.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.