Calgary police officer seriously injured when hit by suspected stolen truck
Police are looking for a 2017 white Ford F150 with a large, black aftermarket bumper.
A Calgary police officer is in hospital in serious but stable condition after being hit by a suspected stolen truck early Saturday morning in the neighbourhood of Legacy.
The officer was investigating a suspicious person call in the 200 block of Legacy Boulevard S.E., in the city's south end, around 3 a.m. when he approached a suspicious vehicle.
Police say the vehicle then took off, striking the officer.
The officer was taken to hospital, where he is being treated for serious injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to call police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
