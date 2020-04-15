Calgary officer charged with assault 'absolutely denies' excessive force used in hospital arrest

A Calgary police officer has been charged with assault, accused of using excessive force during an arrest at a local hospital.

Const. Eric Plummer faces one charge of assault and will appear in court next month.

Plummer, who has been on the Calgary Police Service for 11 years, has been suspended with pay.

Defence lawyer Cory Wilson says his client "absolutely denies he acted inappropriately."

"[Plummer] is deeply disappointed that the Crown proceeded with criminal charges," said Wilson in a written statement provided to CBC News.

"My client has dedicated his career to the protection and safety of the citizens of Calgary and looks forward to being exonerated so he can continue to do the job he loves."

Plummer and his partner responded to a call at the South Health Campus ER for reports of an intoxicated man in November 2019.

There, they found the man had been handcuffed by security and placed in a wheelchair.

Plummer is then alleged to have pushed the man to the ground, where it's alleged excessive force was used.