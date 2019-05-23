Calgary police officer charged with impaired driving while off duty
Calgary police say they've charged one of their own officers with impaired driving.
Const. Timothy Callaghan, who has been with the service for 6 years, was arrested in the city's southeast
Const. Timothy Callaghan, who has been with the service for six years, was arrested Wednesday after being pulled over in the city's southeast.
Police said they received reports of a potentially impaired driver in the area around 6:40 p.m. on Wednesday.
Callaghan's vehicle was located and he was arrested and charged with one count of impaired driving.
In a release, police said Callaghan is currently on an "unrelated leave of absence" from the Calgary Police Service.
"The charged officer is afforded the right to a fair trial, as is any member of the public, and will receive the appropriate supports from the service during the court process," the release added.
