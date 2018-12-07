Calgary officer faces 10 charges including theft of police firearm after domestic incident

An 11-year constable with the Calgary Police Service faces multiple charges after a domestic incident north of the city earlier this year, police said Friday.

It's alleged the off-duty constable was involved in a domestic dispute at an Airdrie residence on May 28, and that the officer then stole a CPS firearm from a secure locker in a district office.

Police say a friend of the officer's tipped them off, fearing for the constable's welfare. He was found and arrested by Calgary police.

"Following a thorough investigation, the officer was charged earlier today," police said Friday in a news release.

The officer faces 10 offences, including breaking and entering, theft under $5,000 in relation to the firearm, possession of a prohibited or restricted firearm, unsafe storage of a firearm and breech of recognizance.

The man has also been charged by the RCMP related to the domestic dispute. Among those charges are assault, theft and fraud. At the time of the alleged offences, he was already on a leave of absence for unrelated issues, police said.

Calgary police say they don't name persons charged in a domestic conflict to protect the privacy of the victim.