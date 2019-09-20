Motorcyclist killed in southeast Calgary collision
Calgary police are investigating a fatal motorcycle collision that happened on Thursday evening in the city's southeast.
Investigators asking for witnesses of the crash to come forward
Police say that around 6:30 p.m., a 25-year-old man was driving a 2016 Honda motorcycle westbound on Midlake Boulevard at Midridge Drive S.E.
A 2013 Dodge Caravan, driven by a 39-year-old woman, was turning left onto northbound Midridge Drive S.E. when the motorcyclist struck the passenger side of her vehicle in the intersection.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the minivan was not injured.
Police say drugs and alcohol were not factors in the collision.
They are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to call CPS at 403-266-1234 or the traffic office at 403-567-4000.
