Calgary police member charged after allegedly assaulting a man under arrest

A Calgary police officer has been charged after he allegedly assaulted a man he had arrested.

According to a news release, officer David Pizzolato, who has 21-years experience working for the Calgary Police Service, responded to a complaint downtown in March 2016.

He and other officers arrived on the scene that evening and arrested a man and took him to the arrest processing section.

Police say the officer then assaulted the detainee while he was waiting to be processed.

Officer put on leave

After the incident, CPS said they launched a review and consulted with the Edmonton Crown Prosecutor's Office. A charge against him was recommended.

"The charged officer is afforded the right to a fair trial, the same as any member of the public," read a statement by the Calgary Police Service. "They will receive all available supports from the service during the court process."

Pizzolato has been put on a 30-day administrative leave.