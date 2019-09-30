Calgary police let the dogs out, releasing annual K9 Heroes calendar

Calgary police have let the dogs out, officially releasing their 13-month K9 Heroes calendar, showcasing the hard-working dogs of the CPS canine unit.

The launch event for the calendar was held at Eighth Avenue Place downtown at noon Monday, and included a takedown demonstration by one of the dogs.

"They're truly the heroes, they're the four-legged members of the Calgary Police Service," said Sgt. Jim Gourley at the event.

"It continues to amaze me how well a dog can smell, and there is no technology that can replace that yet. We utilize that to help us solve crimes, to find people we would never find and to make it much safer when we need to apprehend them."

A live demonstration by the Calgary Police Service's canine unit showing the effectiveness of the dogs during the apprehension of an offender. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

It's the seventh calendar of its kind released by the canine unit. As in previous years, proceeds from the sales will go toward six organizations funded by the Calgary Police Foundation that protect and educate youth.

"As well as bringing a smile to everyone who purchases, the calendars bring much-needed funds for programs delivered by the Calgary Police Service," said Chief Mark Neufeld, who addressed the crowd gathered at the event.

Among that crowd were Holy Trinity School students who have benefited from the foundation's Integrated School Support Program.

Though they work hard, the dogs of the CPS canine unit do have a silly side. In one photo for the calendar, they pose wearing goggles at Canada Olympic Park. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

Susan Cron, executive director of the foundation, says the goal this year is to raise $80,000 for the foundation through this initiative.

"Everybody loves the calendar, we're building quite a following," said Cron.

Inside the calendar's glossy pages are images of some of the 20 dogs in the unit, featured alongside their handlers, some hard at work sniffing out substances. Others are portrayed a bit more comically. In one image, the dogs wear snow goggles and pose on a bobsled at Canada Olympic Park.

Susan Cron, executive director of the Calgary Police Foundation, says the pictures are created for the calendar throughout the year so that dogs can be photographed on the job and in different seasons. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

"The handlers see how best to showcase the dogs," said Cron.

"We have pictures that take place across the different seasons, and we have the dogs doing different activities because we really want to showcase not just how beautiful they are, we want to showcase their skills."

The six organizations funded by the Calgary Police Foundation partially through calendar sales are:

"[These programs] are available in Calgary for youth under 18 and provide resources and strategies to help them make better choices and follow different and more positive paths," said Neufeld.

The calendars can be bought in person at Safeway and Sobeys across the city for $12 apiece, or ordered online.

