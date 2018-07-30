Calgary police release name of motel shooting victim

Calgary police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting in the city's southeast Saturday.

Police said they were called to the Town & Country Motor Hotel in the 1800 block of 50th Street S.E. at around 1 a.m., following reports of two men in an altercation and shots being fired.

Police said that when they arrived on scene, a man in his 40s was found in life-threatening condition. He was taken to hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.

That man has been identified as 43-year-old Adam Colquhoun.

Investigators are still speaking with witnesses in an effort to give the public a suspect description.

They said they do not believe this to be a random incident.

Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.