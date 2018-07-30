Calgary police release name of motel shooting victim
Adam Colquhoun, 43, died in hospital
Calgary police have released the name of a man killed in a shooting in the city's southeast Saturday.
Police said they were called to the Town & Country Motor Hotel in the 1800 block of 50th Street S.E. at around 1 a.m., following reports of two men in an altercation and shots being fired.
Police said that when they arrived on scene, a man in his 40s was found in life-threatening condition. He was taken to hospital, where he died as a result of his injuries.
That man has been identified as 43-year-old Adam Colquhoun.
Investigators are still speaking with witnesses in an effort to give the public a suspect description.
They said they do not believe this to be a random incident.
Police said the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the police non-emergency number at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers anonymously.
- MORE CRIME NEWS | Online sexual exploitation of Alberta teen leads to arrest of Netherlands man
- MORE CRIME NEWS | Teen girl charged with murder in death of Calgary man whose remains found near burning car
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates, and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance