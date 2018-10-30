Man sought after indecent acts reported in Airdrie, Calgary

Calgary police are working to locate a man charged with an indecent act and suspected in several others.

Police say that, between Sept. 4 and Sept. 19, a man was reported to have committed an indecent act in Calgary, allegedly masturbating in an older grey Dodge truck at a business at 1632 14 Ave N.W.

Police say the same man is suspected of committing three or more indecent acts in Airdrie, and northeast and northwest Calgary.

Police said Calvin Korsberg, 52, is wanted on a charge of indecent assault, as well as multiple warrants for breaching a protection order and a probation order, and warrants for traffic tickets.

Korsberg has been known to use aliases, including Calvin Forsberg and Calvin Vandale.

He is described as white with grey and brown hair and brown eyes. He's about six feet tall, and weighs about 174 pounds. He has tattoos of wings on his upper right arm and a dragon on his upper left arm.

He often wears a hat and is believed to be riding a bicycle as his main mode of transportation, police said.

Anyone with information about these incidents or Korsberg's whereabouts is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.