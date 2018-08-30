Calgary police officer charged with impaired driving
Amanda Hill, a 20-year-constable with the service, has been relieved from duty
Calgary police have charged an off-duty officer with impaired driving after she was stopped at checkstop Wednesday evening.
The officer was stopped at a checkstop at Elbow Drive and 47th Avenue S.W. at approximately 11:30 p.m. and subsequently charged, police said in a release Thursday.
Amanda Hill, a 20-year-constable with the service, was charged with one count of impaired driving.
Police said Hill was off-duty, but its believed she was in attendance at the International Association of Women Police conference in Calgary earlier the same day.
The conference held a day of sessions at the Calgary Stampede grounds, followed by a gala dinner and rodeo for attendees Wednesday.
Hill has been relieved from duty with pay pending further review, CPS said.
