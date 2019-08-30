Calgary police say a second suspect has been arrested in connection with the 2008 homicide of Allan Teather.

The man was arrested in Vancouver, with the help of local police, after new evidence linked him to the incident, according to a news release issued Friday.

"Investigators are interviewing the suspect in Vancouver. More details will likely not be released until formal charges are laid," reads the release.

Police have not released the suspect's name.

First-degree murder charge

The latest arrest comes just over two weeks after police said they had uncovered new evidence in the case and asked to speak with anyone who had contact with Teather in the days leading up to his death.

One day after that plea, police arrested Brian Cheng, 34, of Calgary, and charged him with one count of first-degree murder.

Police said Teather was shot and killed on Jan. 9, 2008, in the parkade of a condo in the 100 block of Village Heights S.W.

They believe the homicide was targeted and financially motivated.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service's homicide unit through its tip line at 403-428-887, the non-emergency line at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers.