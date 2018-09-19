Calgary police ask for help in $500,000 art gallery heist

Approximately $500,000 worth of art was stolen from a Calgary gallery in May and now police are reaching out to the public for help in the investigation.

Between 60 and 70 pieces of art were taken from the Gerry Thomas Gallery on 11th Avenue S.W. around 11:50 p.m. on May 20, according to police.

In a news release, police say the suspects entered a commercial building and then broke into the gallery using a reciprocating saw to cut open the main door.

"Once inside, offenders took approximately 30 pieces of artwork, including various sculptures and paintings," reads the release.

The inside of the Gerry Thomas Gallery before the art was stolen. (Calgary Police Service)

"The offenders then entered the parkade of the building and forced open a storage room door where they took an additional 30 to 40 pieces of art."

Police say the suspects also broke into an adjacent cafe and stole $10,000 worth of "various property and cash."

"It is believed that one of the suspects attended the building earlier in the day, at approximately 5 p.m., and repositioned security cameras in preparation for the break and enter," said police.

Thomas, who owns the gallery bearing his name, said the theft came shortly after the gallery re-opened after undergoing renovations from water damage in January.

The inside of the Gerry Thomas Gallery after the theft. (Calgary Police Service)

"It was pretty much stripped bare completely," he said of the gallery walls after the theft.

Among the missing items, according to Thomas, was over 30 years of his professional sports photography and memorabilia.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the police by calling 403-266-1234 or provide tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers.