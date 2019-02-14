Fees to jump for pardon application and police record checks

Record checks for employment, pardon applications, collision reports and lost or stolen property reports will jump by $15 to $25 a pop, Calgary police say as they raise user fees for the first time in a decade.

"We haven't increased fees for more than 10 years and we've seen a steady increase in the number of requests we receive. From 2015 to 2017 alone, we saw a nearly eight per cent increase in requests without increased resources," said Amanda Welfare, manager of the police business operations section, in a news release.

Record checks for employment will increase from $30 to $55, pardon applications will jump from $50 to $70, getting copies of collision reports and lost or stolen property reports will go from $30 to $45.

Police checks for volunteers remain at $15 and collision reconstruction reports, often ordered in the case of insurance claims by companies, will go from $1,575 to $2,360.

The police say the increases will allow them to keep up with demand and fill requests quickly.

"All the new fees and processing times are in line with other national policing agencies, and Calgarians will still pay less for these services than most other jurisdictions," said Welfare in the release.

The increases will take effect April 1.