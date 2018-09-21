A driver died after a fiery crash early Friday morning.

The person behind the wheel had lost control and hit a power pole, according to police, before the vehicle caught fire.

Officers responded to a call in the 6400 block of 130th Avenue S.E. at approximately 3:00 a.m., Friday.

There was only one person in the vehicle, but police weren't able to confirm the age or gender of the person behind the wheel.

The traffic unit continues to investigate.