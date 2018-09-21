Calgary police investigate fatal crash in city's southeast
According to CPS a vehicle crashed into a pole and caught fire early Friday morning, killing one person.
The person behind the wheel had lost control and hit a power pole, according to police, before the vehicle caught fire.
Officers responded to a call in the 6400 block of 130th Avenue S.E. at approximately 3:00 a.m., Friday.
There was only one person in the vehicle, but police weren't able to confirm the age or gender of the person behind the wheel.
The traffic unit continues to investigate.