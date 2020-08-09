Driver arrested after collision kills cyclist in his 60s
The driver has not yet been formally charged pending further investigation
Police have arrested a man for impaired driving causing death after a collision near a southeast Calgary golf club Saturday left one man dead.
According to police, a 25-year-old man drove his truck out of the McKenzie Meadows Golf Club parking lot on Saturday shortly after 8 p.m.
Police allege the driver crossed over the solid yellow line, entering the westbound lanes. There, he struck a cyclist, a man in his 60s, who was travelling eastbound in the westbound lanes of McKenzie Meadows Drive S.E.
The man in his 60s was declared deceased on scene, according to a police news release Sunday.
The driver remained at the scene a short distance away and was arrested for impaired driving causing death. Charges haven't been laid yet, pending the results of an investigation.
Anyone who has information about this incident is asked to contact police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477 or www.calgarycrimestoppers.org.
