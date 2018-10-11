Skip to Main Content
$8M in cocaine and meth seized after trafficking investigation

Calgary police say they pulled over a Dodge Caravan following a three-month investigation and found the drugs and cash inside.

Calgary police say it's one of the largest drug seizures the service has ever seen

Calgary police say they've made one of the largest drug seizures in the history of the service. 

Approximately 66 kilograms of cocaine and 30 kilograms of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of $8 million, plus approximately $41,000 in cash was seized on Oct. 4, police say. 

Navjot Singh, 23, and Gurjeet Ghotra, 20, each face two charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking. 

Police say additional charges are pending. 

According to a news release, officers pulled over a Dodge Caravan following a three-month investigation and found the drugs and cash inside. 

"This is one of the largest drug seizures in CPS history and a substantial drug seizure in the province of Alberta," reads the release. 

