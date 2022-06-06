Police say woman in her 80s died after dog attack in northwest Calgary

Calgary police say a woman in her 80s died Sunday afternoon after she was attacked by three dogs in the northwest community of Capitol Hill.

A police spokesperson told CBC that the woman was in a back alley in the 1500 block of 21st Avenue N.W. gardening around 2 p.m. when the attack occurred, and despite best efforts from Emergency Medical Services she succumbed to her injuries.

Police say they believe the three dogs are owned by the woman's neighbour. The dogs were corralled at the scene by their owner and are no longer loose, according to police.

Animal & Bylaw Services was called in to deal with the dogs.

An EMS spokesperson said paramedics brought the woman to Foothills Medical Centre, where she later died.

The Calgary Police Service general investigation unit is investigating the incident, but it is currently unclear if any charges will be laid.