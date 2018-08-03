Calgary police crash into other vehicle, sending occupants to hospital

Police crashed into a vehicle in southwest Calgary while responding to a panic alarm Friday afternoon.

The officer was headed to a home in Chinook Drive where a panic button had been pressed.

The collision is under investigation, but police said it's believed the officer was trying to make a turn with emergency lights activated when the police vehicle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Heritage Drive and Elbow Drive S.W.

Two adults and one child from the other vehicle were taken to hospital as a precaution.The police officer wasn't injured.

Police are asking with anyone with information about the collision to contact the Traffic Section at 403-567-4000 or Crime Stoppers.