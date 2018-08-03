Skip to Main Content
Calgary police crash into other vehicle, sending occupants to hospital

Calgary police crash into other vehicle, sending occupants to hospital

Police responding to a panic alarm crashed into another vehicle in southwest Calgary Friday afternoon.

The collision happened at Heritage Drive and Elbow Drive S.W.

CBC News ·
The collision happened at the intersection of Heritage Drive and Elbow Drive in southwest Calgary. (Julie Debeljak/CBC)

Police crashed into a vehicle in southwest Calgary while responding to a panic alarm Friday afternoon.

The officer was headed to a home in Chinook Drive where a panic button had been pressed.

The collision is under investigation, but police said it's believed the officer was trying to make a turn with emergency lights activated when the police vehicle collided with another vehicle at the intersection of Heritage Drive and Elbow Drive S.W.

Two adults and one child from the other vehicle were taken to hospital as a precaution.The police officer wasn't injured. 

Police are asking with anyone with information about the collision to contact the Traffic Section at 403-567-4000 or Crime Stoppers.

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More Stories from us