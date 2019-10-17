Nenshi says any regional policing deal can't include free service outside the city

Calgary's mayor is throwing cold water on the idea that city police could respond to routine calls for service in areas outside the city.

A committee formed by the Calgary Metropolitan Region Board is looking at regional policing issues.

Mayor Naheed Nenshi says he's open to talking about ways of improving policing services but any changes have to make sense for the people of Calgary as well.

He says the city is not interested in providing services for free.

"So we don't want to end up in a situation where the Calgary Police Service is responding to calls in the neighbouring counties … to people, businesses, for example, who deliberately chose to set up in the county so they could pay lower property taxes, because they don't have adequate police service," he said.

"So that's a classic free-riding problem and that's what we want to avoid."

Coun. Jeromy Farkas agrees, saying the city cannot be subsidizing neighbouring communities for services that are paid for by Calgary property taxpayers.