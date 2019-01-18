Calgary police contractor charged with assault during arrest
Frank Cullen facing assault charge, removed from commissionaire position
A commissionaire working for the Calgary police has been charged with assault after an argument escalated during an arrest, police said in a Friday afternoon release.
"On Tuesday at approximately 1:30 p.m., an arrestee was in the process of being released from the [Calgary police arrest processing section] when an argument took place between the arrestee and a commissionaire working at APS. The argument escalated and it is believed an assault occurred. No injuries were sustained by the arrestee or the commissionaire," police said.
Charges followed Thursday after an investigation where CCTV video was examined.
Frank Cullen is facing a single count of assault and he's been removed from his position until the charge is dealt with.
"Commissionaires do not have the legal authority to use physical force on the people they process," police said.
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Alberta quietly bets on online gambling, leaving only Saskatchewan in the digital dark
- MORE ALBERTA NEWS | Alberta woman charged with dog hoarding and cruelty nabbed in Manitoba
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.