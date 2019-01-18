Skip to Main Content
Calgary police contractor charged with assault during arrest

A commissionaire working for the Calgary police has been charged with assault after an argument escalated during an arrest, police said in a Friday afternoon release.

Frank Cullen facing assault charge, removed from commissionaire position

David Bell · CBC News ·
A commissionaire working for the Calgary police has been charged with assault after an argument escalated during an arrest. (David Bell/CBC)

"On Tuesday at approximately 1:30 p.m., an arrestee was in the process of being released from the [Calgary police arrest processing section] when an argument took place between the arrestee and a commissionaire working at APS. The argument escalated and it is believed an assault occurred. No injuries were sustained by the arrestee or the commissionaire," police said.

Charges followed Thursday after an investigation where CCTV video was examined.

Frank Cullen is facing a single count of assault and he's been removed from his position until the charge is dealt with.

"Commissionaires do not have the legal authority to use physical force on the people they process," police said.

