Calgary Police Commission chair to step down this November

The chair of the Calgary Police Commission will be stepping down this November after three years in the position.

Brian Thiessen's term as a police commission member is expiring and he said Tuesday he doesn't wish to be re-appointed.

Thiessen, a Calgary lawyer, has chaired the civilian commission that oversees the Calgary Police Service since November 2016.

Ward 3 Coun. Jyoti Gondek, a council member on the commission, commends Theissen for his leadership while holding the position, especially for ensuring human resources reformed inside the Calgary Police Service.

"He would always remind everyone to go back to the vision and the commitment that had been made," said Gondek.

"He stuck to it, he asked really tough questions of members of the police service and he ensured that the voices of police commission — representing the citizenry — were well-heard."

Gondek also complimented Thiessen for overseeing the selection and hiring of new police chief Mark Neufeld.

"One of the highlights for me was having Mr. Thiessen as the chair is his incredible handling of that transition and that process of bringing in a new chief," said Gondek.

"He was a great leader at that point when we needed one, and he listened to a lot of differing voices and opinions, and he made sure we stuck with a very good process and we have a great new chief as a result."

City council will name several new members of the Calgary Police Commission in October.