Search for new Calgary police chief on track to name top cop next month

The lengthy process of finding the next chief of police for the Calgary Police Service seems to be approaching the homestretch.

The head of the Calgary Police Commission says interviews will be done over the next couple of weeks with candidates for the top job.

The commission's plan was to name a new chief before the end of February, and Brian Thiessen said he expects that will happen.

"We're right on target as per our schedule," the commission chairperson said.

Challenges await

The position opened up last year following the retirement of former Chief Roger Chaffin, who said he was stepping aside for younger, more contemporary leadership to take over.

The new chief will face challenges. Low officer morale and overhauling the police service's human resources policies are key items awaiting the new chief constable's attention.

Although the police commission hopes to name the new chief by the end of next month, Thiessen said it isn't known when the new chief will actually be on the job.

He said that would likely depend on any exit requirements the new top cop faces with his or her current employer.

Calgary Police Commission chair Brian Thiessen says hiring for a new police chief is going smoothly and should be complete in February. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

There's no word on how many applicants put their names into the competition or how many are on the short list.

But Thiessen said the commission members were pleased with field of candidates, who either applied or were encouraged to apply by an executive search firm hired by the commission.

"You throw the birthday party. You hope that people show up, and people have shown up, I think as we hoped for," Thiessen said. "CPS is a very attractive police service."