Calgary police officer charged with theft, fraud and assault

A Calgary police officer has been charged with theft, fraud and assault while he was on leave for what police describe as an "unrelated matter."

Police said in May of this year, Airdrie RCMP began investigating a number of incidents, some of which were connected to a domestic relationship.

"At the time of the alleged incidents, the officer was on leave on an unrelated matter," CPS said in a release Friday.

The officer, who has served with the force for 11 years, faces the following charges:

One count of theft under $5,000.

Four counts of breach of recognizance.

Two counts of fraud under $5,000.

One count of uttering a forged document.

One count of assault.

Police said as some of the charges are domestic, the accused's name won't be released as to protect the victim's privacy.

The officer remains on the unrelated, paid leave, but the force will be reviewing his status over the next month.

Police said they would not provide any further comment on the matter.