Calgary police charge B.C. man in 2019 Red Carpet homicide

Police have arrested and charged a B.C. man in relation to a homicide at the Red Carpet Inn last year in Calgary.

Dale Topalinski, 58, of Kamloops, B.C., was arrested there on July 8 and has been charged with one count of manslaughter in the death of Harry Vincent Jones, 65.

People close to the victim knew him as Frank.

On March 15, 2019, Jones was found deceased at the Red Carpet Inn, at 4635 16th Ave. N.W., around 1:10 p.m. Police said it is believed an altercation occurred "in or around" Room 44 at the Montgomery motel, where the victim had been staying, and that the victim was targeted.

An autopsy revealed that the death was a homicide.

There was a Canada-wide warrant out for Topalinski when police located him living in Kamloops.

Topalinski is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday.