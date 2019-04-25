Suspect in double homicide of mother and child might have burned evidence

Calgary police say their main suspect in the homicide investigation of Jasmine Lovett and her infant daughter, Aliyah Sanderson, might have attempted to burn evidence.

The investigation into the disappearance of the woman and her child is now in its sixth day, but search efforts in the Bragg Creek area west of the city have been stalled due to heavy snowfall over the weekend.

"Through the investigation, police believe the suspect may have attempted to destroy evidence related to the homicide by means of burning, some time between Tuesday, April 16, and Saturday, April 20, in the area of Bragg Creek, Elbow Falls, Priddis and/or East Kananaskis," reads a news release issued Monday morning.

"Anyone who may have seen signs of a suspicious fire in an unusual area, not in a designated fire pit, is asked to contact police."

Police have not released the name of the person they arrested last week, but they confirmed that the man who they released without charges on Friday remains their primary suspect.

However, a man who said he lived with a missing and suspected dead mother and toddler told reporters he was arrested and questioned by police, and released without charges.

Robert Leeming said he owns the townhouse in the southeast Calgary neighbourhood of Cranston that was being searched by police, and was a roommate with Lovett and her 22-month-old daughter.

He also said he and Lovett had been romantically involved "on and off."

Leeming told reporters Friday that he believes he is still a police suspect.

Mercedes SUV

Police also said Monday that they continue to look for information on the movements of a grey Mercedes SUV in the same area they've been searching.

"Members of the public are advised not to attempt a search on their own during this time period as it could result in accidental destruction of evidence under the snow," reads the news release.

Police are asking anyone who witnessed a Caucasian man in his mid-30s driving a grey, Mercedes SUV like the one pictured in Bragg Creek, Elbow Falls, Priddis and/or East Kananaskis between April 16 and 20 to contact them. (Calgary Police Service)

On Friday, police had asked anyone who witnessed a Caucasian man in his mid-30s driving a grey, luxury SUV in the Bragg Creek or East Kananaskis area between April 16 and April 18 to contact investigators.

Leeming said he had gone out to the Bragg Creek area for a picnic with the mother and daughter on April 17, and he last saw them in the evening of April 18.

Police, however, had said the pair were last seen on the evening of April 16 at the Cranston townhouse.

Lovett's financial accounts were last active two days after that, when her card was used for an online purchase.

Her family became aware of her disappearance after she didn't show up at a family dinner.

Landlord questioned

Leeming told reporters that Lovett and Aliyah had been living at his townhouse as tenants since October.

No charges have been laid against Leeming, and he says he's innocent.

The child's biological father, Robbie Sanderson, is not considered a suspect and is co-operating with police.