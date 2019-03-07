Calgary police arrest 3, hunt for 1 more in major investigation into auto-theft ring

Calgary police have arrested three people and are on the hunt for one more as part of a major investigation into an auto-theft ring that spanned nearly two years and saw nearly $2 million in stolen vehicles recovered.

Sylvain Serge Lefevre, 36, of Calgary is wanted on Canada-wide arrest warrants for his alleged participation in the ring, which involved thieves being asked to target particular types of vehicles in exchange for money, drugs or other stolen vehicles.

The operators of the ring would enlist "low-level car thieves" to go after vehicles in unsecured garages or left running with the keys inside, police said in a release.

The group worked together "in a sophisticated manner" to change the vehicle identification numbers (VINs), create fake bills of sale and registration and insurance documents and then sell them to buyers who didn't realize the vehicles had been stolen.

"Police also learned that these vehicles were used in several other crimes, including fraud, drug trafficking, trafficking in stolen property, break and enter, and thefts," the release said.

The vehicles were resold in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan.

$1.9M worth of vehicles seized

As part of the investigation, police executed eight search warrants at various properties between Calgary and Saskatoon and seized a total of 39 stolen vehicles worth an estimated $1.9 million.

Also seized during the raids was 4.5 kilograms of marijuana, 402 fentanyl pills, 512 fraudulent VINs and a home in the Calgary community of Ogden that police say had been purchased with the proceeds of crime.

Three people were arrested on Feb. 14 in connection with the auto-theft ring.

Calgary residents Tyler Roger Scott, 34, and Tami Lee Scott, 55, face a variety of charges relating to organized crime and money laundering. Saskatoon resident Ikraam Elahi Chaudhary, 35, was charged with similar offences. All three are set to appear in court on March 18.

Police are still looking for Lefevre, who is described as five foot nine and 140 pounds, with brown eyes, brown hair, and tattoos of the word "ATTICUS" on his left forearm, a nautical star with "CARPE DIEM" on his right wrist and an image of a chain on his left ankle.

If you know where he is, you're asked to call police at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.