Calgary Police Association files grievance over cannabis ban for officers

The union representing Calgary police has filed a grievance over a blanket ban on officers using cannabis.

Current rules prohibit officers from consuming marijuana, even when they're not on duty.

Calgary Police Association president Les Kaminski says the ban goes too far, now that recreational pot is legal.

He says officers know they must show up to work fit for duty.

Kaminski expects to meet with police brass about the issue as early as next week.

It's an issue policing agencies across the country have been dealing with since the federal government announced it was moving forward with plans to legalize recreational cannabis.

The Canadian military has not banned recreational marijuana usage by its members but instead placed restrictions on consumption. Those regulations state military members cannot consume cannabis within eight hours of going on duty, and are not allowed to smoke or ingest it during the work day.

Police officers in Vancouver, Ottawa and Montreal are allowed to consume while off duty.