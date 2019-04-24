Report questions 12-hour shifts for Calgary police but officers 'really love' them

Police in Calgary typically work 12-hour shifts but a new report suggests that may be too long and proposes a "comprehensive review" of the deployment system.

"Many leaders and managers are concerned with the physical and mental toll that 12-hour shifts are having on members," reads the report, which was obtained by CBC News under a freedom of information request.

The report was produced for the Calgary Police Service by consultancy firm MNP as part of a broader review of how the force allocates its resources. Citing research from the United States, it suggests 10-hour shifts for officers may be more efficient.

The police union, however, says most members are happy with the current model, which was designed, in part, by officers.

The Calgary Police Service "has a long and complex history with both shift length and deployment," the report notes, trying "many variations and combinations" over the years.

And in that, it is far from alone.

Police services around the world continue to grapple with their scheduling, which is often a challenge in any large organization that needs to be operational 24 hours day, seven days a week. But the stakes are even higher when the organization's employees are responsible for making life-and-death decisions on a moment's notice.

And, experts say, there are no easy answers or ideal solutions when it comes to scheduling police.

Guns and fast cars

Dr. Charles Samuels is a physician and researcher who has worked with Calgary police in the past and is currently working with the RCMP on deployment practices.

He heads up the Centre for Sleep and Human Performance in Calgary and is one of a handful of researchers in the world whose work in this field focuses especially on law enforcement.

Samuels said the reason it's so important to get this right with police, in particular, is simple.

"Police officers carry guns and drive cars really fast," he said.

"Just the risk of the job, the very nature of the job, requires an officer to have pretty much full alertness and attention throughout the entire shift."

Calgary police respond to the scene of a shooting in this file photo. (CBC)

But, he added, the issue is far more complicated than simply asking: Is 12 hours too long to work?

"There is no definitive answer regarding the risks and benefits of a 12-hour shift in law enforcement," Samuels said. "This has been very well researched and understood, and the fact is, it depends on the situation in the law-enforcement agency."

For some roles, in particular, he said a 12-hour shift is especially important to maintain continuity. Shorter shifts mean more duties are handed over from people who are already well versed on a particular file to new officers who are coming in cold — and that can lead to worse outcomes than an officer who might be feeling tired at the end of a long day.

"The more turnover you have, the higher the likelihood of a mistake being made or information being missed," Samuels said.

And, according to their union, most officers find the current system works pretty well.

'Members really love it'

In his nearly 34 years as a police officer, Les Kaminski has worked all sorts of different shifts and says the "hybrid model" currently employed by the CPS is the best he's seen.

The system was designed with input from front-line officers. It sees police typically work a 12-hour shift, with some 10-hour and eight-hour shifts mixed in to balance out the workload to an average of 40 hours per week.

Officers typically work two day shifts followed by two night shifts and then have four days off. There can also be some individual variation based on an officer's role or personal preferences.

Kaminski, president of the Calgary Police Association, said most officers are happy with the system.

"This seems to be the very best schedule," he said. "And, I'll tell you, our members really love it."

Calgary Police Association president Les Kaminski says a health and wellness unit provides support to members who reach out for help. (Monty Kruger/CBC)

The report, however, found the sentiment is not unanimous.

"Although it is reported anecdotally that members prefer the 12-hour shifts because of the resulting consecutive days off in the shift schedule," it reads, "many voiced concerns over its potential long-term detriments."

Samuels said shift work is often associated with negative health effects but 12-hour shifts are "very manageable" as long as officers sleep well and maintain other healthy habits.

"So we're just trying to minimize the obvious consequences," he said. "Things like weight gain, poor weight control, diabetes and other cardiovascular illness that is clearly common in shift-work populations."

A few simple things shift workers can do, he said, is ensure they have a dark and quiet sleeping environment — especially when trying to sleep during daylight hours — and minimize exposure to television, computer and cellphone screens before they go to bed.

"The bulk of people can tolerate these work hours," he said. "They're just not given the advice they need to tolerate it better."

Health and wellness support

Kaminski said he wasn't aware of programs aimed specifically at officers' sleep habits, but did note the police service has a health and wellness unit that provides support to members who reach out for help — and that's something they're increasingly choosing to do.

"Especially a lot of the younger members," he said. "Back in my day, you just sucked it up ... but nowadays I think people are much more aware, so they take more precautions and do everything they possibly can to make it better for themselves."

Deputy Chief Paul Cook said there is a now a segment in recruit training on how to prepare for shift work, including things like planning time with family and managing diet and sleep patterns. He said there are similar "lunch-and-learn" events for existing officers, as well.

He said this type of training is especially important because the types of work officers must do and the expectations placed on them have grown increasingly complex.

Deputy Chief Paul Cook says recruit training now includes a segment on how to prepare for shift work. (CBC)

Cook said the MNP report is still under consideration and the Calgary Police Service remains open to a range of possible shift and deployment options in the future.

"When we survey our membership, fatigue is front and centre in a lot of the responses we get," he said.

"This is why this review is critical."

The report, itself, notes an ideal solution probably isn't out there.

"There is likely no 'right' answer," it reads. "There is, though, a 'better' answer, and this answer must be grounded in evidence."

Samuels said the CPS is already seen among researchers as one of the leading police services when it comes to shift management and believes any future changes should consider a wide range of factors and evidence.

"I think the question to be asked is not really 'What's the shift length?' but 'What's the optimal way to manage your workforce in a 24/7 operation that helps to protect their health and resilience?'"