2 pedestrians in hospital after being hit by vehicle in southwest Calgary
The pair were on the curb at Spruce Drive and Eighth Avenue S.W. when they were hit, said Insp. Curtis Olson.
Police say three were on the sidewalk when they were hit
Two pedestrians — an adult and a child — were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in southwest Calgary Friday evening.
The pair were on the sidewalk at Spruce Drive and Eighth Avenue S.W. when they were hit just before 4:30 p.m., said Insp. Curtis Olson.
"Our traffic section is determining what transpired there as far as why the vehicle went off the road," he said.
The driver remained at the scene.
Police originally said three people were hit but later clarified an adult and a child were involved.
Any witnesses are asked to call police at 403-266-1234.
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | New Victoria Park arena could cost up to $600M, Calgary committee hears
- MORE CALGARY NEWS | New condo regulations will help owners, managers and boards, Alberta government says
- Read more articles by CBC Calgary, like us on Facebook for updates and subscribe to our CBC Calgary newsletter for the day's news at a glance