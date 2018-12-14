Skip to Main Content
2 pedestrians in hospital after being hit by vehicle in southwest Calgary

2 pedestrians in hospital after being hit by vehicle in southwest Calgary

The pair were on the curb at Spruce Drive and Eighth Avenue S.W. when they were hit, said Insp. Curtis Olson.

Police say three were on the sidewalk when they were hit

Dave Dormer · CBC News ·
Police investigate after two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle on Spruce Drive at Eighth Avenue S.W. (Anis Heydari/CBC)

Two pedestrians — an adult and a child — were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries after being hit by a vehicle in southwest Calgary Friday evening.

The pair were on the sidewalk at Spruce Drive and Eighth Avenue S.W. when they were hit just before 4:30 p.m., said Insp. Curtis Olson.

"Our traffic section is determining what transpired there as far as why the vehicle went off the road," he said.

The driver remained at the scene. 

Police originally said three people were hit but later clarified an adult and a child were involved. 

Any witnesses are asked to call police at 403-266-1234. 

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices|About CBC News
Report Typo or Error|