Small drones? Skateboards? City considers what should be allowed in Calgary parks

Calgarians could soon be allowed to fly small drones in city parks and even ride hoverboards on pathways if council approves proposed bylaw changes.

It's currently against the rules to play things like horseshoes, lawn darts, archery, hockey, golf, "or any sport with an airborne ball," in a city park, according to a report presented to a council committee Wednesday.

You also can't fly a drone in a park, or do "anything that is likely to attract a crowd."

Scooters, Segways and skateboards are also currently banned from city pathways, which would be allowed under the proposed changes, along with hoverboards.

The committee recommended that council should make changes to the current bylaw to allow more activities, like flying small drones — that are under 250 grams — in designated spaces, including West Baker Park, Elliston Park and North Glenmore Park.

Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart says the city should allow more activities in parks. (Mike Symington/CBC)

Other remote controlled devices like model airplanes, cars and boats would also be allowed.

Coun. Diane Colley-Urquhart says activities shouldn't interfere with others' enjoyment of the spaces.

"As citizens we're going to have to be more accommodating of others as we kind of lift the lid on being more permissive from a policy perspective," she said.

"So we're going to have to share the space because we're going to be doing a lot of different things … including drones."

Administration is also recommending the current 20 km/hr speed limit on pathways be maintained.

City council will discuss the changes at an upcoming meeting.