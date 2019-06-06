How to behave on Calgary's pathways — and perhaps avoid a ticket

The question of just how one is supposed to behave on Calgary's pathway system is front and centre now that the city's annual patrols have begun.

Six uniformed officers will be out on Calgary's pathways seven days a week, keeping an eye out for everything from speeding, to out of control pets, to people drinking in parks.

City officials say they are taking an education-first approach, though fines have increased substantially after the bylaw was updated in March 2019.

The Calgary Eyeopener's Angela Knight spoke with Sgt. Fausto Ricioppo, with the City of Calgary's community standards division, to find out more about how pedestrians, cyclists and even canines are expected to behave on the trails.

It's just like traffic rules. - Sgt. Fausto Ricioppo, community standards division

Q: Who has the right of way on pathways when you've got all of these different users out there?

A: It's just like traffic rules. If you're riding your bicycle and coming up on someone, just have an audible tone. Use your bell, tell them that you're coming up … pass safely when you can do so.

Q: I'll be walking along and I see a whole wall of people coming toward me, walking maybe four or five people across and they do not yield. What's the etiquette for people who are walking on the pathway?

A: Keep to your left when you're walking on the pathway. Keep it clear for other pedestrians as well as other cyclists. If we see any type of aggressive behaviour on the path, peace officers will deal with it. We advise if you do see individuals like that, just give us a call at 311.

Dogs need to be on a leash no longer than two metres in length when on a Calgary pathway. (CBC)

Q: What about people walking their dogs with extendable leashes, where the dog is all over the pathway because they don't have it on a short leash?

A: Under the bylaw, a dog, while on a pathway, has a standard two metres — that is about six feet — on a leash. So if you're caught with a dog, say it's 15-20 feet away from you on a leash, that is an offence under the bylaw while on a pathway.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.