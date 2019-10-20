Driver who drove toward Calgary parade still in hospital with gunshot wound

A 21-year-old man who drove through a barricade for a military parade in downtown Calgary on Saturday remains in hospital after being shot by police, according to the Alberta Serious Incident Response Team.

The police watchdog released more details about the incident Sunday evening, including a plea for witnesses to reach out.

At 2:50 p.m. Saturday, members of the 41 Service Battalion were marching west on Eighth Avenue S.W.

The 21-year-old driver, who was behind the wheel of a black 2008 Toyota Corolla, was heading north on Sixth Street S.W. and attempted to turn east onto Eighth Avenue S.W., past the barricades, ASIRT said.

A 28-year-old woman was sitting in the front passenger seat of the car.

An officer on a bike tried to direct the vehicle away from Eighth Avenue, but the vehicle drove around the officer toward the parade, before stopping in the presence of additional police.

The driver then backed up — and in what ASIRT says was perceived as an attempt to turn around, drove north through the cycling lane, onto the sidewalk, hitting a building on Eighth Avenue.

The officer on the bike and two other officers approached the car and started issuing commands to the driver.

The driver backed up, then drove ahead, west, to where two officers were standing on the sidewalk.

At that point, an officer fired three shots at the car.

Police say a vehicle drove toward a military parade, then officers in downtown Calgary on Saturday, prompting an officer to open fire. (Terri Trembath/CBC)

The driver then turned back onto Sixth Street, and drove north until it hit a Dodge panel van that was heading west on Sixth Avenue S.W.

Both the driver and passenger of the black car tried to escape on foot but were quickly arrested.

Police determined the car and licence plate had been stolen in separate incidents.

Both driver and passenger shot

The driver of the van who was hit was not hurt, but both the driver and passenger of the black car had gunshot wounds. The woman had a single gunshot wound on her left thigh, and the man had a bullet wound on his left forearm.

Both were treated by EMS and taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The woman was treated and released into police custody, but the man remains in hospital.

ASIRT is asking for any witnesses or anyone with audio or video records of the incident to call investigators at 403-592-4306.

Calgary police continue to investigate any charges related to the driver and passenger, while ASIRT will assess police use of force during the shooting.

Calgary police have engaged national security partners to assist in their investigation, but have said it's not believed the driver has any links to extremist activity. The driver's motive is not yet known.