How to make 'chinook-proof' outdoor rinks and other tricks from a veteran ice-maker

Chinook winds might spell relief for those sick of chilly winters, but for rink master Dale Prince, Calgary's inconsistent weather is a bit of a headache.

Prince has been maintaining an outdoor rink at Haysboro Community Centre for about 29 years, and he says Calgary's weather makes it a tough place to keep ice smooth.

"There's just no consistency in the weather … some years it can be pretty disturbing to the ice," Prince said.

"Some years I've been out at 3 a.m. putting ice down at –2 C so it will be smooth in the morning."

Prince said the trick to making rinks "chinook-proof" is planning.

First, there needs to be a good thick base of ice to help a rink weather the warm spells. And low-angled sunlight this time of year helps as well, according to Prince.

This year, he started his prep in mid-November, building up the ice bit by bit each day.

He said it's definitely a labour of love.

"There's a certain dedication factor. I get out of the house, my wife loves that."

The trick to a rink that lasts through the winter is a good, solid base, says Dale Prince. (Dave Gilson/CBC)

Calgary's in for a brown Christmas, but Prince said he thinks outdoor rinks will still be in prime shape once temperatures start dropping in days ahead.

"It's been great. The weather hasn't been too warm, but it's been warm enough. It's comfortable for skating so it's ideal, actually."

The rinks are maintained by three to four volunteers, and Prince said they're always looking for extra hands.

"It's an activity you can do outdoors in Calgary, and it's cheap," he said. "You walk across a park and you're here."