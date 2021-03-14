Former CEO of Calgary Opera Bob McPhee passes away after long battle with cancer

Legendary musical director and former CEO of the Calgary Opera Bob McPhee has passed away Saturday after a long battle with cancer, the Calgary Opera said Sunday morning.

In a series of tweets, McPhee was described as a highly decorated leader in Canada's arts scene as well as a visionary with great aspirations.

He joined the opera company in 1998 and went on to change the landscape of the arts community for nearly two decades before retiring in 2017.

"As a company, we're grateful to have had his fearless, trailblazing spirit as part of our journey as long as we did, first as a leader and later as a supporter," tweeted Calgary Opera.

During his time at the opera house, the organization wrote on their website that McPhee commissioned six new works for the opera, the production of numerous Canadian premieres, the establishment of a young artist training program and the creation of Canada's first outdoor summer opera festival.

Arts community reacts

McPhee was appointed as a Member of the Order of Canada in 2013 and was said to be a driving force on Alberta's arts scene.

Principal Conductor of the BBC Concert Orchestra, Bramwell Tovey, wrote on Twitter Sunday that McPhee commissioned his opera, The Inventor.

Devastating news tonight out of Calgary. Legendary G.D. Bob McPhee, dear friend and colleague has died. He commissioned my opera The Inventor, we worked together on the premiere of <a href="https://twitter.com/EstacioComposer?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@EstacioComposer</a> ‘s beautiful Filumena and more recently on Die Tote Stadt. <br>RIP dear friend💔 <a href="https://t.co/ooV5MMUYMA">https://t.co/ooV5MMUYMA</a> —@BramwellTovey

It was an honor to know & work for Bob McPhee. A recipient of The Order of Canada, he made it a priority to provide opportunities for Canadian artists & was a leader in building a vibrant arts community in Canada. A mentor who taught me a great deal; our country has lost a giant. <a href="https://t.co/lg40XwyPDd">https://t.co/lg40XwyPDd</a> —@Erin_YYZ

The Edmonton Symphony Orchestra, where McPhee worked previously as the CEO, tweeted that his work contributed greatly to its rich history.