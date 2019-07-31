Grade 7 to 12 students at Calgary public and Catholic schools to move to online learning next week

Grade 7 to 12 students at Calgary public and Catholic schools will shift to online learning on Monday, due to a large increase in COVID-19 cases among students in that age group.

Alberta Education said Wednesday it had approved the Calgary Board of Education and Calgary Catholic School District's requests to shift to at-home learning for two weeks starting Monday, April 19.

The province said the decision was based on four criteria:

A chronic substitute teacher shortage.

A significant number of students and staff in quarantine or isolation.

Recent requests from the boards for short-term shifts for a number of their schools.

Substantial COVID-19 cases in the community.

"We are seeing a sharp rise in cases among school-aged Albertans, as well as those in other age groups. While this is an operational decision, I support it and ask that parents and students continue making safe choices to reduce the spread of COVID-19," Dr. Deena Hinshaw, the province's chief medical officer of health, said in a release.

"Social activities outside of school can easily spread the virus, so please continue following all the health measures in place."

Marilyn Dennis, the CBE's board chair, said the board appreciates that the government has responded to its concerns and said moving students online will help ensure continuity of learning.

Currently, one-in-five schools in Alberta is on alert or has outbreaks, for a total of 2,653 cases at 453 schools — meaning thousands of other students and staff are isolating due to being close contacts.

The Government of Alberta says the school boards will be in contact with their students, parents, teachers and staff with details regarding the transition.