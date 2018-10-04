Skip to Main Content
IOC narrows list of potential 2026 Olympic hosts to Calgary, Stockholm and Cortina-Milan
A potential Calgary bid for the 2026 Winter Games is one of three that will be proposed as an official candidate for approval, International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach said Thursday.

International Olympic Committee excludes Turkish city Erzurum from consideration

The list of potential hosts of the 2026 Olympic Winter Games has been narrowed down by the IOC to Calgary, Stockholm and the dual Italian sites of Cortina-Milan.

Stockholm and the combined Italian bid of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo will also be proposed for approval by the IOC's full membership next week, while the Turkish city of Erzurum has been dropped from the bidding contest.

The proposal by the IOC's executive board followed recommendations by a working group assessing the potential candidates.

Calgary, which hosted the Winter Olympics in 1988, has yet to decide whether it wants to host another Games. A plebiscite is scheduled for Nov. 13 asking Calgarians if they want the Games again.

IOC vice-president Juan-Antonio Samaranch Jr. says telecommunications, transport and airports were "a little challenging" for Erzurum.

Erzurum, in eastern Turkey, had also considered using facilities and venues in Russia.

Bids from Sion (Switzerland), Innsbruck (Austria) and Sapporo (Japan) had also previously failed.

The IOC's 2026 hosting vote is scheduled for next September.

