Governments spent $17.7M on Calgary's scrapped Olympic bid: report

Governments spent a total of $17.7 million on Calgary's scrapped bid for the 2026 Winter Olympics, according to the city's final report on the project.

Initially, $30 million has been committed, with roughly a third coming from each level of government.

But the exploration was cancelled after Calgarians voted against it during a November 2018 plebiscite vote — which cost $2.2 million, $2 million from the province and the rest from the city, according to the report which is set to be presented to city council on Monday.

Calgarians voted 56.4 per cent against hosting the Games.

The city spent roughly half of what it had budgeted for bid exploration and development.

Here's how the total costs break down:

$4.4 million from Ottawa.

$4.2 million from Alberta.

$4 million from Calgary, with the city spending an additional $2.7 million on the secretariat, as well as the aforementioned plebiscite costs.

A total of $400,000 from Calgary 2026 will be held in a trust for eight years to address any unforeseen liabilities, and then returned to the different levels of government if it's not needed.

It's also not yet clear what will be done with the leftover money.

The report says a total of $3.6 million in excess funds that were advanced for the project were returned on May 31. The city received $421,000 back, the province $2.8 million, and the federal government $445,000.