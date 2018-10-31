It's do or die for the Olympics at Calgary council

A boisterous crowd of Calgary 2026 supporters gathered in front of Calgary's city hall on Wednesday morning, while inside, councillors readied themselves to vote on whether to carry on or kill the bid.

It's the culmination of a wild few days of negotiations and bad blood between federal, provincial and municipal governments that spilled out into the public through the media.

On Tuesday, the chair of the city's Olympic assessment committee, Coun. Evan Woolley, introduced a motion that recommends the city stop pursuing the games and fold the bid corporation.

That motion will be brought before council on Wednesday morning. If at least 10 of 15 council members support the motion, Calgary 2026 is dead.

The bid-ending motion wasn't the last of the Olympic-sized drama on Tuesday, however. Late in the evening, Calgary 2026 released a new funding proposal signed by the province and the federal government that didn't show any movement from their respective positions. The city has not signed on.

What did change is the bid budget was reduced through what Calgary 2026 called efficiencies.

It wasn't enough to convince Woolley.

"More than anybody on council, I have worked diligently and have been super excited about the opportunity," he told CBC News on Wednesday morning. "I see very little in today's letter that will change my vote."

Council will gather at 9:30 a.m. MT and add Tuesday's motion as an urgent item for discussion.